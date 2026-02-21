Finland blazes past Slovakia 6-1 for 2026 Olympics bronze in men’s ice hockey

MILAN, February 22. /TASS/. The national ice hockey team of Finland cruised past Slovakia 6-1 in a match for the bronze late on February 21 night at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The goals for Finland were scored by Sebastian Aho (8th minute), Erik Haula (29th minute and 59th minute), Roope Hintz (49th minute), Kaapo Kakko (50th minute) and Joel Armia (56th minute). Slovakian 35-year-old forward Tomas Tatar scored the only goal for his team on the 40th minute of the match.

This was the 5th bronze for the Finnish national ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics as they previously finished in the third place at the Winter Games in 1994, 1998, 2010 and 2014. Finland is also the two-time silver medalist in ice hockey at the 1988 and 2006 Olympics and the Champion of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Slovakia’s best result as of today in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics is the bronze at the 2022 Winter Games in China.

The 2026 Winter Olympics gold in men’s ice hockey will be contested on February 22 between the national teams of Canada and the United States. The match is set to kick off at 4:10 p.m. Moscow time (1:10 pm. GMT).

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. This year the National Hockey League (NHL) allowed its players to participate in the Olympic competitions for the first time since 2014.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the IIHF had no say in this.

Norway remains atop the Overall Medals Standings at this year’s Games with 40 medals (18 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze), followed by the United States (11 golds, 12 silver and nine bronze) and the Netherlands (10-7-3).