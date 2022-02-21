Benefits for Ukrainian budget from Russian aid totaled $250 bln in 1991-2013, Putin says.
Kiev forces shell six areas in DPR, including Donetsk
Donetsk was shelled at 00:03 Moscow time on Sunday
Kiev launches plan for invading DPR with West’s approval — People's Militia
Throughout the week, shots and explosions have been heard on the contact line, Sinenkov stressed
Donetsk says Ukraine tried to spread leaflets in bid to create panic
Ukrainian forces continue their subversive activity in the region, Basurin said
Rostov Region governor introduces state of emergency regime
That’s the right decision, Russia’s Acting Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Chupriyan said
Kiev does not conduct or plan any offensive operations — Foreign Minister
The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17
Press review: Why Bolsonaro visited Russia and West reluctant to see Ukraine de-escalation
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 17th
Macron making his last effort to avert conflict in Ukraine — administration
According to the presidential administration, Zelensky assured Macron that he will not respond to provocations on the line of contact in Donbass
Tu-22M3 bombers strike enemy command posts in Russia-Belarus joint military drills
Russian Su-35S jets provided fighter support for the bombers during the drills
Ukrainian military fires 200 shells at Donetsk Republic over three hours
The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17
Talks begin between Putin and Macron
The Elysee Palace noted that today's conversation between the two leaders represents the last possible and necessary effort to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine
The Netherlands changed their mind, decided to supply weapons to Kiev — Foreign Minister
On February 18, the Netherlands announced that it had decided to approve Ukraine's request for military assistance
Russia not invading Ukraine and has no such plans — Russian ambassador to US
The leadership of our country has repeatedly declared and continues to declare its readiness to continue solving outstanding problems through diplomacy, Anatoly Antonov said
Kiev keeps building up forces in Donbass, Lavrov tells France’s Le Drian
The top diplomats once again confirmed that there is no alternative to implementing the Minsk agreements in order to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the ministry stated
Lugansk and Donetsk republics’ heads order general mobilization
I’m urging fellow citizens who are in the reserve to report to military conscription offices, head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said
US, NATO must respond on Russia’s security guarantees demands substantively — Putin
Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and NATO in December 2021
Kiev forces open fire at LPR territory almost 50 times in past day
The attacks targeted 27 residential areas of the republic
Czech president lambasts US intelligence, CIA over failed ‘Russian invasion’ hype
Milos Zeman compared those allegations to the United States’ past claims about Iraq and Afghanistan
Two Hainan airports received International Award
They won awards in the "Voice of the Customer" category
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Finns leave Team ROC with silver after 2-1 win in 2022 Olympics ice hockey final
Russian ice hockey players reached the final of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games after defeating the Swedish national squad in a penalty shootout during their semifinal encounter on Friday
Ukraine’s Western partners made billions on military hysteria — Ukrainian oppositioner
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the media campaign of fake reports about an imminent Russian invasion cost $12 billion to the economy of Ukraine
Lukashenko says he never discussed ‘attack’ on Ukraine with Putin
Russia and Belarus will continue to hold military exercises, the Belarusian leader siad
Shell explodes in Russia 1 km from border with Ukraine — source
Local residents reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, the source said
Part of Putin-Macron talks was disclosed to show truth — Kremlin spokesman
Peskov earlier slammed French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian for disclosing details of the talks between the Russia and French leaders about the Russian State Duma’s (lower parliament house) appeal on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics
CAS affirms trimetazidine likely got into Valieva’s system through her grandfather’s drug
Chair of the IOC disciplinary commission Denis Oswald earlier said that a banned substance entered the system of the Russian athlete through a medication that her grandfather took
West will introduce sanctions against Russia in any case, Putin says
The Russian leader stressed that sanctions pressure "is absolutely illegitimate"
Armed Forces of Ukraine may intensify offensive on the night of February 21
The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on the morning of February 17
Ukrainian army bombards Lugansk Republic from large-caliber guns
The information on those wounded and damaged facilities is being specified
Johnson calls Putin's statements to Macron "a welcome sign" — Downing Street
The Prime Minister noted that President Putin’s commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution
Hainan’s Sanya kicks off celebrations to honor Lantern Festival
Yuan Xiao Jie marks the end of a two-week celebration of the Lunar New Year
Russia checking reports about mercenaries for Donbass from Kosovo, Albania, B&H — Lavrov
Russia's foreign minister said mercenaries were also being recruited in the Western Balkans to participate in conflicts that are stoked by countries including the United States
Donetsk says Ukraine’s shelling damaged water supply station
The situation along the contact line in eastern Ukraine took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning
Russia to protect its citizens in Donetsk, Lugansk if they are in danger — Duma speaker
Russia doesn’t want war, Vyacheslav Volodin said
More than 500 drones put on light show in Hainan’s sky to honor Chinese athletes
The drones arranged themselves into the portraits of freestyle skier Eileen Gu, snowboarder Su Yiming, Chinese short-trackers and the women's soccer team
Formula for de-escalation and package approach: Russia releases its reply to US
Russia stressed the need to de-escalate the situation around Ukraine by forcing Kiev to comply with the Minsk agreements, urging the West to refuse from military cooperation with this country
Italian political scientist believes Putin won three victories in situation around Ukraine
Lucio Caracciolo also recalled Moscow's role in regaining control of the situation in Kazakhstan and the growing Russian influence in Africa
Shipbuilders to deliver most powerful surface ship to Russian Navy after upgrade
The Shipyard’s specialists will load onto the cruiser and install over 5,000 items of equipment and more than a million of various items
All missiles hit targets during Russia’s strategic drills directed by Putin — Kremlin
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko observed Russia’s strategic deterrence force drills together with President Putin from the Kremlin’s situation control center
Press review: Donbass recognition on hold and why Russia had to flex its military muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 16th
West’s "blind eye" policy towards shelling in Donbass can provoke Kiev attack — diplomat
If our French colleagues can influence the minds of Ukrainian establishment to convince them that they should stick to the Minsk agreements and they should not open fire at peaceful population in Donbass that could be only welcome, Dmitry Polyansky added
