Ukraine crisis

Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper

Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other

ISTANBUL, January 1. /TASS/. The forces that triggered the Ukraine conflict now seek to expand it to the entire Europe, Turkish journalist Abdulkadir Selvi wrote in the Hurriyet newspaper.

"The forces that unleashed a war between Russia and Ukraine don’t want it to end and seek to expand it to Europe," he noted. In this regard, he pointed to the Istanbul talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis that had taken place in March 2022. "On the day when Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement in Istanbul, Great Britain removed [Vladimir] Zelensly from talks. What happened when [US President Donald] Trump was holding a phone call with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin and hosting Zelensky at his estate in Florida? An attempt was made to carry out a drone attack on Putin’s residence," the journalist pointed out.

Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other. "I know that the two countries’ leaders will not give in to this game. <...> We need cooperation with Russia, not hostility," the commentator noted.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier that overnight to December 29, Ukraine had carried out a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, launching 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, in turn, said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew his attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go unanswered. The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.

Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Russian government extends parallel import mechanism through 2026
The list of goods permitted for parallel import will be reduced in categories where Russian manufacturers or companies from friendly countries have largely replaced firms from unfriendly countries, namely in cosmetics, electronics, and light industry, the ministry said
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
TASS has prepared this factbox on the project dubbed The New Year’s Capital of Russia
Five children taken to hospital following Ukrainian attack on Kherson Region
Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation based on Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced
IN BRIEF: Key takeaways from Vladimir Putin's New Year's address to Russian people
TASS has compiled the head of state's key statements from his New Year’s address
Presidential elections around the world in 2025
Twenty-seven countries across the globe elected their presidents in 2025
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian attacks on Kupyansk direction — top brass
Russian forces also struck energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Venezuela condemns Kiev’s attempt to strike on Putin's residence
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Russia and demanded that Kiev "immediately cease terrorist acts that threaten the lives of civilians"
Putin and Lukashenko discuss drone attack on Russian President’s residence
During the conversation, they also touched on other pressing issues
Double tax convention between Russia, the UAE become effective
The agreement will promote mutual attraction of investments
PREVIEW: Digital ruble greenlit for Russian budget revenues
The mass introduction of the digital ruble for all categories of users is planned from September 2026
Financial Times calls its 2025 predictions most unsuccessful
Among the incorrect forecasts were a peaceful deal on Ukraine and bitcoin exceeding $200,000
BRICS Plus to hold naval exercise in South African waters in early January
The exercise will be held on January 9-16 and will involve BRICS Plus navies "for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials," the South African Ministry of Defense and Military Veterans said
IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed
Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry
61 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk Region
Kazakhstan begins its term of EAEU presidency
The presidency is passing to Astana in an extremely difficult period marked by turbulence in the global economy, Kazakh political analyst Talgat Kaliyev said
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
The custom of decorating Christmas trees dates back to biblical myths
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
Over thousand soldiers desert from Ukrainian army daily — reporter
Accoridng to Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boyko, this number means the army is gone, and it can no longer be rebuilt
Russia to retaliate Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia’s actions against Russian embassies — MFA
On December 30, the charges d'affaires of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where they were presented with a strong protest
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
Major natural disasters of 2025
TASS has summarized the worst natural disasters of the year
Belarusian leader calls attack on Putin’s residence savage state-level terrorism
Lukashenko also wonders who needs this
FACTBOX: Major aviation disasters of 2025
At least 12 such incidents were recorded during the year, including two involving big passenger jets
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Turkmenistan takes over as CIS chair
Stanislav Pritchin, Head of the Central Asia Department at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, said that the fact that Turkmenistan takes the reins of the CIS chairmanship shows that the country views this organization as important and effective
FACTBOX: Major natural disasters of 2025
In January, large-scale forest fires erupted in southern California, affecting Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange counties, destroying more than 16,000 buildings
IN BRIEF: Ukrainian army carries out drone strike on civilians in Kherson Region
According to preliminary reports, over 24 people, including a child, were killed, and another 29 people, among them five kids, suffered injuries
Ukraine saw no advancement on EU accession in 2025 — newspaper
The newspaper noted that "the already ambitious target of closing negotiations by 2028 is slipping out of reach"
Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides noted that his country was assuming the EU Council presidency “against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability”
Putin delivers his traditional New Year's address from Kremlin
It was broadcast in the country's easternmost time zone, where midnight had already set in - Kamchatka and Chukotka
Kim Jong Un wishes Happy New Year to soldiers serving in Russia
The North Korean leader called on the KPA soldiers to remain brave
One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria — SANA
According to the news agency, the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber
FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2025
In 2025, a great many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away
Bulgaria should support efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine — president
Rumen Radev noted that 2025 brought the first hopes for ending the conflict
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The Pentagon
Intelligence has confirmed that the vessels were traveling along a known drug smuggling route in the eastern Pacific Ocean and were overloading drugs
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor
The ceremony was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James
Over 100,000 consumers left without power in Ukraine’s western Volyn Region
Air raid sirens went off in the region last night; local media outlets reported explosions in the town of Lutsk
Chief of Russian General Staff inspects Battlegroup North
He has heard reports from the commander of the group, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Nikiforov, about the current situation in the zone of responsibility
White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump
The Donald Trump administration has previously insisted on the presence of National Guard in these and other American cities
Putin's New Year's address lasted 3 minutes 20 seconds
It became one of the shortest New Year's addresses of the president
US may agree on normalizing relations with Russia in 2026 without EU participation — Orban
Orban believes that while the West previously managed to demonstrate unity, "that is now over"
Putin will now use restyled Aurus car — Kremlin
Putin made the first trip on the Aurus exactly six years ago, on May 7, 2018, when he also departed to the inauguration
Earth to be illuminated by year’s largest Sun on January 3
The difference between the Sun's diameters in January and July will be most noticeable when professional photographs are placed side by side, astronomers noted
EU member states have legal right to buy Sputnik V vaccine — European Commission
They themselves will shoulder the consequences, Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said
Ukraine attacked settlements of Donetsk People's Republic four times during day
Two residential buildings and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged
Drone attack on cafe, hotel in Kherson Region kills at least 24 people
The governor pointed out that the attack had come right about midnight
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through to Kupyansk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry the FPV drones destroyed three pickup trucks used by Ukrainian militants to transport assault troops and Ukrainian infantry
Ukraine’s prepaid gas enough for only 5 days — Gazprom CEO
Gazprom exports to non-CIS countries increased by 4.3% to 130.8 bln cubic meters since the beginning of the year, the company reports
Novak: EU must undertake to guarantee Ukraine’s payment of debts for Russian gas
Ukraine’s debt to Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom totals $5.3 billion
FACTBOX: Kremlin’s New Year magic begins with century-old fir
On December 23, Russia’s main New Year tree was set up in the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated and ready for the holidays
Zelensky, Western media's denial of attack on Putin's residence is insane — Kremlin
In response to a question from a Western agency journalist regarding the possible public presentation of the attack’s evidence, Dmitry Peskov replied: "I don't think there should be any evidence here when such a massive drone raid was carried out"
Canada's support for Ukraine example of strategic helplessness — Russian ambassador
"Ottawa is a hostage to its own political decisions," Oleg Stepanov said
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Airlines cancel over 100 flights across Turkey on January 1 over bad weather
On New Year's Day, 42 out of 81 provinces declared a yellow weather hazard code
Ukraine loses 32 dugouts and 10 drones during day from actions of battlegroup South
Russian forces also destroyed two enemy UAV control points
Over 500,000 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded in action in 2025
Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025
German chancellor says year 2026 may be decisive for Europe
In his opinion, the year 2026 may be "the moment of a breakthrough"
FACTBOX: Major man-made disasters of 2025
On November 25, a massive fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong, China, claiming 161 deaths
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Trump called Russia ‘invincible’ after May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow — NYT
The publication also notes that, when assessing leverage for making deals, Trump has always believed that the advantage lies with the strongest
Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025
The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025
Top defense official calls Russian army ‘world’s most combat-ready’
According to Andrey Belousov, the Russian army has proven in practice that it can ensure the country's sovereignty
About 40 people killed in explosion at Swiss ski resort
According to the paper, at least 100 people have suffered injuries
Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s attack on civilians in Kherson Region as act of terrorism
The countries for whom international humanitarian law still has a meaning should make a proper legal and political assessment of this inhumane act
Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026
The US President didn't answer questions about the CIA's role in the attack on Venezuela or whether American troops would put boots on the ground in Ukraine
Major man-made disasters of 2025
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Trump criticizes George Clooney's acquisition of French citizenship
The US leader pointed out that France is "in the midst of a major crime problem because of its absolutely horrendous handling of immigration"
EU refuses to believe Kiev's attack on Putin's residence
As EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas asserted, this is "a deliberate distraction" and its aim is to "derail real progress towards peace"
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends concert in Pyongyang on occasion of New Year
The event was also attended by senior personnel of the party and the government, including members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea
US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew — The Pentagon
According to the US Southern Command, intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were involved in drug smuggling
Russian scientists create 72-qubit quantum computer — Rosatom Quantum Technologies
According to Yekaterina Solntseva, Director of Quantum Technologies at Rosatom State Corporation, it is especially important that the scientists have taken another step toward progressively improving the reliability of operations
Lukashenko says Slovakia’s PM to visit Belarus
According to the press service of the head of Belarus, Lukashenko noted that he would be glad to see Fico on Belarusian soil to discuss strategic issues of interstate cooperation
Every third Russian decorates their New Year’s tree with Soviet toys – poll
Experts also found that 75% of respondents confirmed that their families still preserve tree decorations from previous generations
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
FACTBOX: Presidential elections around the world in 2025
Twenty-seven countries across the globe elected their leaders in 2025
Belarusians never seek conflicts, but they can stand up for themselves — Lukashenko
"The opponents would never understand that we are in the habit of creating, not breaking, uniting, not stirring up, talking, not shouting," the Belarusian leader said in his New Year's address
British destroyer may have violated Russian border for reconnaissance — expert
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet, acting in cooperation with the border guard force of the federal security service FSB, stopped a violation of the state border by the destroyer HMS Defender off Crimea's Cape Fiolent
Russian human rights ombudswoman calls on Kiev to return to large-scale prisoner exchanges
Russia continues to provide the Ukrainian side with lists of ordinary soldiers and military personnel whom it considers necessary for inclusion in exchanges
Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A drone strike on a car near the Krasivo farming community in the Borisovsky District left a man injured; he was taken to the hospital in serious condition
Putin extends Christmas, New Year greetings to foreign leaders — Kremlin
Among NATO leaders, US President Donald Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Putin’s greetings
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
Ryazan has taken on the title of the New Year’s capital for the second time during the project’s existence
Read more
One civilian killed, three wounded in drone attack in Belgorod Region
The wounded persons were taken to the Shebekinsky Central District Hospital
US discussed security guarantees for Kiev with ‘European Three’ and Ukraine — Witkoff
According to the US leader's special representative, one of the topics of conversation was economic assistance to Ukraine and its recovery after the conflict
SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan
The Kyrgyz chairmanship will be held under the slogan '25 years of the SCO: together towards sustainable peace, development and prosperity,' with the priority being the realization of economic cooperation capabilities
Kiev spends Western funds on civilian killings, Russian diplomat says
Earlier, Kherson Region Governor said that a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel had killed 24 people and left another 50 injured
Israel intends to disarm Hamas in 2026 — Chief of General Staff
Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir emphasized that 2026 will be a crucial year for shaping security realities for the state of Israel
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
FACTBOX: New Year holidays in Russia
According to a government decree, the New Year holidays in 2025–2026 will last 12 days — from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Sunday, January 11, 2026
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Hotel, cafe in Khorly were attacked by large UAVs capable of carrying 15 kg of explosives
According to security officials, the drones must have carried 10-15 kilograms of TNT
Fire destroys 150-year-old church building in Amsterdam
There is a danger of the building collapsing
Trump and Netanyahu discussed possible strikes on Iran in 2026 — Axios
According to the official, Trump would likely support such strikes if the US finds that Iran is taking concrete steps to restore its nuclear program
