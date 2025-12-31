New government in Gaza possible if Hamas disarms — Netanyahu

NEW YORK, December 31. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that a new government may be formed in the Gaza Strip next year on the condition that Palestine’s radical Hamas movement disarms, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview.

"A new government in Gaza is possible if you disarm Hamas, because no one's going to come in there if Hamas stays armed," Netanyahu said.

"If we disarm Hamas, whether within international force or by any other means, yes, I see a different future for Gaza," he said, adding that it remained the only step that needs to be done."Everybody understands that. I think Hamas understands it. That's why they don't want to do it."

"The point here is not to negotiate with Hamas. That's not the job," he said.

In Netanyahu’s opinion, the Palestinian movement must "vanish." And you know who wants it more than anyone else? The people of Gaza," the Israeli premier said.

On December 29, the Israeli Prime Minister met with US President Donald Trump in Florida.