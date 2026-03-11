Merchant ship hit by projectile near Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

LONDON, March 11. /TASS/. A merchant ship was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, the UKMTO reported.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 25 nautical miles northwest of Ra’s al Khaymah, UAE. The Master of a container vessel has reported that the vessel has sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile. Extent of the damage is currently unknown but under investigation by the crew. The Master additionally reports that all crew members are safe and accounted for," UKMTO said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities continue to investigate the incident," it added.