US asks Romania to host additional forces at airbase — TV

BUCHAREST, March 11. /TASS/. The US has asked the Romanian government to host additional forces at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in the east of the country for their subsequent participation in the Middle East conflict, the television channel Digi24 cited sources as saying.

According to the broadcaster, the deployment involves additional fighter jets and troops, but their number is not specified. Romanian President Nicusor Dan will convene a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council on the morning of March 11, at which an "analysis of the temporary deployment of [American] military forces" in the country will be conducted.

The US does not plan to deploy offensive weapons at the Romanian Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base the television channel Antena 3 reported, citing sources.