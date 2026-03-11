FACTBOX: Power line damaged in Rostov Region as 185 Ukrainian drones hit Russia overnight

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down 185 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A large-scale drone raid was repelled in Taganrog and five districts of the Rostov Region, where a power line was damaged.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the overnight attacks.

Scale

- On-duty air defense units intercepted and destroyed 185 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions during the night.

- According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, UAVs were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Samara, Saratov, and Krasnodar regions, Crimea, as well as the Black and Azov seas.

Consequences

- A massive drone attack was repelled in Taganrog and five districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- A power transmission line sustained damage.

- Emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene and restored electricity to private homes within 90 minutes.

- The Samara Region also came under a massive UAV attack which was repelled with no casualties reported, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported on his Max channel.

- He reminded residents about the ban on filming or publishing photos and videos of drones or the aftermath of their use.

- Authorities of the Samara Region’s Togliatti are dealing with the aftermath of a drone attack that also caused no loss of life, Mayor Ilya Sukhikh said on Telegram.

- Emergency crews are working at the site where the drone fell.

- Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial facility in the city of Gubakha in the Perm Region. No one was injured, Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on social media.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions were introduced in the airports of Sochi, Saratov, Volgograd, Penza, Samara, Ulyanovsk, Kazan, Bugulma, Nizhnekamsk, Perm, and Iszhevsk.

- Over 70 flights have been delayed in Sochi International Airport, where restrictions on arrivals and departures remain in effect. Four flights have been cancelled, according to the airport’s online schedule.

- As of 9:15 a.m. Moscow time (6:15 a.m. GMT), 36 flights departing from the airport are delayed, including seven to Moscow, three to St. Petersburg, three to Yekaterinburg, and two to Krasnodar.

- Delays also affected international departures to Tbilisi in Georgia, Istanbul in Turkey, and Namagan in Uzbekistan.

- A total of 38 incoming flights are delayed, including nine from Moscow and two from Yekaterinburg, as well as international arrivals from Tbilisi and Armenia’s Yerevan.

- According to the Sochi airport’s press service, the situation at the terminal is currently "calm and under control."