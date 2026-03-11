Military operation against Iran threatens US-created Board of Peace — media

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. The US-Israeli military operation against Iran

threatens the Board of Peace that Washington initiated to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, Politico writes.

According to the media outlet, "the Board of Peace has run straight into the war in Iran, slowing what little progress it had made" since its creation was heralded last month. So far, the board has set up its accounts at the World Bank and JP Morgan Chase, a Trump administration official said.

"We are currently working with countries that made the pledges to get them the wiring info," added the official. About 20 nations pledged more than $16 billion to the board in February, with the US promising a $10 billion share, Politico points out.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has already announced plans to leave the Board of Peace due to US and Israeli strikes on Iran. However, US administration officials told Politico that talks with Jakarta continued and that "the Board of Peace is committed to providing stabilization and prosperity to the people of Gaza."

The media outlet notes that Israel opened the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on the day the initiative was launched but it was shut down again after the Iran operation started.

Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said in an interview with TASS earlier that the Board of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump, was inactive in the Middle East.