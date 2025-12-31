Belarusians never seek conflicts, but they can stand up for themselves — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in his New Year's address that Belarusians never seek quarrels and conflicts, but they can definitely stand up for themselves.

"The opponents would never understand that we are in the habit of creating, not breaking, uniting, not stirring up, talking, not shouting. And this is not a weakness - this is our strength, from there, from our ancestors. We're just doing our job confidently. We never seek quarrels and conflicts, but we can definitely stand up for ourselves. This is how we have lived and will continue to live," he said as broadcast on national television.

The New Year's address was preceded by a video recording, in which Lukashenko called Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. "Good evening, Victor Gennadievich! How are you? How are our opponents, rivals and, God forbid, enemies?" the Belarusian leader asked. "You understand that some people have a holiday, some people are celebrating, but you and I are not up to the holidays. We need to see everything that's going on."

Lukashenko asked Khrenin to convey his warmest and kindest congratulations and gratitude to all those who are on duty and those who are no longer on duty.

"Especially to those who are already on duty in this winter weather. Thanks to them all! Give them, all the people in uniform, my best wishes," Lukashenko said.