Ukraine fires artillery weapons 96 times on Kursk Region over past 24 hours

KURSK, March 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked the territory of Russia’s bordering Kursk Region with 62 drones of various types over the past 24 hours, and fired artillery weapons 96 times on evacuated areas, the region’s Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Between 9:00 a.m. (06:00 a.m. GMT) on March 12 and 7:00 a.m. (04:00 a.m. GMT) on March 13, a total of 62 enemy drones of various types were downed. The enemy fired artillery weapons 96 times on evacuated areas. Drones attacked our territory 10 times by dropping explosive devices," he wrote on his Max social media channel.

According to him, a farm worker was injured as a result of the attacks in the Tolpino settlement in the Korenevsky district. In the village of Giryi in the Belovsky district, the roof of a house was damaged and the wall of a house was chipped. Another house caught fire in the village of Shchegolek.

The regional governor added that there were no fatalities as a result of the Ukrainian attack.