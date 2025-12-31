Ukraine saw no advancement on EU accession in 2025 — newspaper

BRUSSELS, December 31. /TASS/. Ukraine failed to advance on the issue of EU accession in 2025, despite Brussels’s calls to accelerate reforms in the rule of law and anti-corruption, Politico reported.

According to the publication, "as things stand, nothing has moved" regarding the EU entry issue. The newspaper noted that "the already ambitious target of closing negotiations by 2028 is slipping out of reach."

Earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that Kiev has fulfilled all the criteria for accession to the European Union and expressed hope that this would happen by the end of 2025. Kos also expressed support for Moldova’s ambitions to complete EU accession negotiations by 2028. The problem lies in the fact that Moldova and Ukraine are grouped together under the EU accession rules within the same enlargement group, and their accession stages are synchronized. Consequently, negotiations with Moldova cannot begin until negotiations with Ukraine are launched.