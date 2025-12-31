Ukraine attacked settlements of Donetsk People's Republic four times during day

DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. Ukraine carried out three attacks on the populated areas of the Donetsk People's Republic during the day, firing four rounds of ammunition, said the department for documenting war crimes of Ukraine of the administration of the head and government of the DPR.

"Three facts of armed attacks by the AFU (armed formations of Ukraine - TASS). In total, four units of various ammunition were fired. There were no reports of civilian casualties," it said in a statement.

According to the department, two residential buildings and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged. Armed attacks were carried out in the Gorlovka, Donetsk and Ilovaisk directions.