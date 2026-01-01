Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream pipeline reach record levels in 2025

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline rose by 8.3% in 2025, hitting a record of 18 billion cubic meters, according to the TASS estimates based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In December, Russian gas supplies to European countries via TurkStream increased by 13.6% compared to December 2024, reaching 1.73 billion cubic meters, which is an absolute record for a single month since the start of pipeline operations in January 2020. The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe. It is the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the end of gas transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near the city of Anapa.