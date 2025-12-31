EU refuses to believe Kiev's attack on Putin's residence

BRUSSELS, December 31. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas refused to believe that Ukraine attacked the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In her opinion, "no one should accept" the presented facts of the attack on Putin's residence, which Kallas considered Russia's "unfounded claims."

As Kallas asserted on the social network X, this is "a deliberate distraction" and its aim is to "derail real progress towards peace."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will continue the negotiation process on Ukraine, but the dialogue will primarily be with the United States. Moscow will also toughen its negotiating position following Kiev's attack on Putin's residence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 28-29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 UAVs on the residence in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. As the minister noted, there was no information about casualties or damage from UAV debris.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin in his most recent phone call with US President Donald Trump drew attention to the Kiev attack that took place "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago and warned that it would not remain "without the most serious response." The head of state also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine would be revised.