PYONGYANG, January 1. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a New Year’s concert held at the Pyongyang May 1 stadium, KCNA news agency reported.

The event was also attended by senior personnel of the party and the government, including members of the Presidium of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, representatives of the law enforcement agencies, senior officials of ministries and agencies, best and honored workers, as well as the officers and soldiers who participated in the liberation of the Kursk Region of Russia.

Kim Jong Un noted the successes and achievements of the past year, pointing out that it happened thanks to the energy and efforts of the Korean people. He called on all citizens to “unite even more and, with a sense of patriotism, move more boldly towards new prospects, which will be determined by the upcoming IX Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"The New Year’s concert, which marked the solemn beginning of 2026, which promises the tireless prosperity of our state and the endless happiness of the people, served as a significant moment that lifted the spirit and strengthened faith in the victory of the entire people of the country."