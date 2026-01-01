Russian diplomat slams Kiev’s attack on civilians in Kherson Region as act of terrorism

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on civilians in the Kherson Region is a deliberate act of terrorism, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, said.

"The drone attack on civilians in the Kherson Region is a deliberate act of terrorism and another link in the chain of gruesome killings committed by Ukrainian Nazis," he wrote on Telegram.

"The massive drone attack that Ukrainian militants carried out on New Year’s night, targeting a civilian facility hosting dozens of civilians, makes it clear that they are unable to accept the very possibility of ending the bloodshed through political and diplomatic means," Miroshnik added.

"The countries for whom international humanitarian law still has a meaning should make a proper legal and political assessment of this inhumane act. Russian diplomats will raise the issue at all key international platforms. The killing of dozens of civilians cannot go unanswered," he stressed.