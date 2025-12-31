Putin delivers his traditional New Year's address from Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered his traditional New Year's address from the Kremlin. It was broadcast in the country's easternmost time zone, where midnight had already set in - Kamchatka and Chukotka.

Before midnight local time, Putin's New Year's greeting will be seen in all other time zones of Russia.

The President almost always delivers his New Year's address from the Kremlin, but he deviated from this tradition several times.

On December 31, 2022, the year the special military operation began, the head of state spoke from the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, surrounded by servicemen of the special military operation. In 2013, the Russian leader addressed the nation from Khabarovsk, where he met with flood victims. That night, residents of Kamchatka managed to see a congratulatory address pre-recorded in the Kremlin, while residents of all other times zones saw the head of state's address recorded in Khabarovsk.