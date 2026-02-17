Gas reserves in UGS facilities of Netherlands below 15%

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in the Netherlands have fallen below 15%, hitting a fresh all-time low for the middle of February, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas reserves in UGS facilities in the Netherlands, which is one of the leaders in Europe in terms of storage capacity, were down at 14.91% as of February 15.

Other countries with leading gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. UGS facilities are 23.5% full in Germany, 39.5% in Austria, 24% in France, 50.9% in Italy. Storage facilities are 33.3% full in Slovakia, 39% in Hungary, 36.9% in the Czech Republic, 41.9% in Romania, 46.8% in Bulgaria, 24.7% in Belgium, 30.3% in Denmark, 22.5% in Latvia, and 15.2% in Croatia.