Kiev engaging in energy blackmail against EU member by blocking supplies to Hungary

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The blocking of Russian oil supplies to Hungary, which is an EU member, via Ukrainian territory is nothing more than energy blackmail, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, a certain amount of energy blackmail from Ukraine towards the EU member Hungary is taking place," he told a briefing.

Despite the EU’s position, Hungary and Slovakia did not refuse high-quality Russian energy supplies at competitive prices. However, Ukraine blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was used for such supplies, on its territory. Authorities in Budapest and Bratislava asked Croatia to allow gas to flow through the Adriatic pipeline, to which Zagreb agreed.