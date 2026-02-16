Russia ready to support UN efforts toward Yemeni settlement — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Prospects for re-launching mediated talks between the conflicting forces in Yemen were the focus of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed ways for the soonest resumption of the UN-brokered intra-Yemeni political process involving players in and outside the region. It was noted that the resumption of safe movement of commercial ships in the Red Sea off the Yemeni coast has long been a good catalyst for restarting indirect negotiations between the opposing Yemeni forces," the ministry said.

The Russian side "reiterated its readiness to support the United Nations’ efforts on the Yemeni track, including via constructive cooperation with the Yemeni official authorities and other influential political forces in friendly Yemen, including the Ansar Allah movement, as well as regional and international partners," it added.