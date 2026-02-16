Ukrainian army carries out two attacks on Donetsk People’s Republic in past day

DONETSK, February 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out two attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, leaving a civilian injured, the DPR government’s department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Two armed attacks by the Ukrainian army [were recorded]. A total of two projectiles were fired. A civilian was reported injured," the statement reads.

According to the department, the attacks, which took place in the Gorlovka and Makeyevka areas, damaged road-building equipment.