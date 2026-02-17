Washington, Tehran may discuss US access to Iran’s mineral resources — TV

NEW YORK, February 17. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran could discuss the possibility of US access to Iran’s mineral resources, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, during multiple rounds of US-Iran talks last year, there were discussions about possible business deals that could be struck in conjunction with a nuclear agreement, including granting the US privileged access to developing Iran’s oil, gas and rare earth minerals. The topic is expected to be raised again, the source added.

The next round of Iran-US talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, mediated by Oman, is set to be held in Geneva on February 17.