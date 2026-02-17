More explosions reported in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Several series of explosions have rocked the city of Dnepropetrovsk in southeastern Ukraine, the Hromadske media outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, another series of explosions has taken place in the southern city of Odessa. Several blasts have also occurred in the city of Kropyvnytskyi in the country’s central Kirovograd Region.

Air raid warnings are currently in effect for Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Kiev, Nikolayev, Poltava, Rovno, Sumy, Chernigov, Cherkasy, Kharkov, Kirovograd, Odessa and Khmelnitsky regions.