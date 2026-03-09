Restoring LNG production in Middle East to take months — Putin

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Restoring the production of liquefied natural gas in the Middle East will take months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting on global oil and gas markets in the Kremlin.

"LNG deliveries from the Middle East have declined sharply," he said. "The region lost some of its production capacities, and it will take weeks or maybe even months to restore them."

"It is impossible to promptly compensate the missing volumes," he added. "As a result, global gas prices are also growing, and, if I’m not mistaken, at an even faster rate.".