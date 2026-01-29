Russia has no interest in NATO's collapse, alliance just 'anachronism' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia is not interested in a scenario involving the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance and sees no point in preserving NATO, considering it an anachronism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

The minister was asked to assess the prospect of NATO falling apart due to tensions between the US and Europe. "These problems are for them to deal with. The scenario of NATO coming apart is of no interest to us. The alliance is an anachronism, a holdover from a past era," Lavrov replied. "After the Warsaw Treaty Organization had been dissolved, the Soviet Union ceased to exist, and all Soviet republics became independent (and continue to strengthen their independence). The rationale for NATO’s continued existence vanished," he added.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that "the organization was created to contain the Soviet Union and its geopolitical allies." "Someone, including in the West, suggested that NATO was no longer relevant and we should all become part of the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe and make it a bona fide organization replete with bodies and a charter. However, those who argued that it wouldn’t hurt to have NATO around, and it just needed a purpose in the modern-day context had the upper hand eventually," he explained.

"They started looking for one. Initially, they decided its purpose would be to develop the geopolitical space left by the Soviet Union after the Warsaw Treaty Organisation had been dissolved. They forced into NATO countries such as the Baltic states, which absolutely did not meet NATO or the EU membership criteria, yet were dragged in anyway," Lavrov continued. "Back then, we had fairly trusting relations with our Western colleagues and asked the Germans, the French, and the Americans why they were bringing those countries into NATO, pointing out they did not meet the standards. We told them it would weaken the alliance and create difficulties," he recalled.

According to the Russian foreign minister, the Europeans and the Americans gave Russia "one and the same answer." "They claimed that after a short period of shared history with Russia as part of the Soviet Union, those countries were overcome with phobias of 'occupation,' and 'being made part of the Soviet Union against their will,' and feared that our country would 're-occupy' them. They said NATO would bring them into the fold, calm them down, and they would coexist peacefully with our country as neighbors and develop the economy, tourism, and cultural exchanges," he pointed out.

However, "nothing of the kind happened," Lavrov notes.

"To say that the Soviet Union 'occupied' them is to paint a black-and-white picture. There were political forces (in the Baltic countries, too) that understood the importance of relying on the Soviet Union to ensure their secure existence, and economic and social development. What the Soviet Union did for the economy and infrastructure of the Baltic countries cannot be denied, even though they try to do so at every turn," the top Russian diplomat recalled. In his view, instead of calming down a bit, the Baltics "began to set the tone." "If you look at who most vigorously pushes the anti-Russian rhetoric, it is precisely the Baltic countries and some other Eastern European countries. But the Baltic states always lead the charge," Lavrov concluded.