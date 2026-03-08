Putin signs law on refusing extradition of foreigners who fought in Russian army

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that prohibits foreigners who have served under contract in the Russian Armed Forces from being extradited to foreign countries for criminal prosecution.

The bill, introduced by the Russian government in November 2025 and passed by the lower house of Russia’s parliament in February 2026, amends the Criminal Procedure Code to establish this new policy. Specifically, it stipulates that foreign nationals who have served actively in the Russian Armed Forces or other Russian military units, and who participated in combat operations, will not be subject to extradition for criminal charges or the enforcement of foreign sentences.