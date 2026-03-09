MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup North destroyed 102 fixed-wing UAVs and 36 heavy R-18 quadcopters of the Ukrainian armed forces in one day, Vasily Mezhevykh, head of the force's press center, reported.

"Two RADA RPS-42 radar stations, an Enclave electronic warfare station, 30 UAV control posts, 102 fixed-wing UAVs, 36 heavy R-18 combat quadcopters, six NRTK (ground robotic complex - TASS), and eight supply depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were identified and destroyed," he said.

In addition, three Ukrainian armed forces servicemen surrendered to the group's fighters.