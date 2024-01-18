US destroys dialogue with Russia on arms control — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The United States has discarded all the principles on which the joint dialogue on arms control used to be based, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Washington has simply thrown away all those agreements, all those principles on the basis of which our countries once agreed to establish interaction, including in the sphere of arms control," he said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

According to Lavrov, the destructive US policy has led to "a very deep degradation of US-Russia relations" and a fundamental change in security circumstances compared to those that existed when the New START was concluded.