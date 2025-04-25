Russia receives no requests from India, Pakistan to help resolve conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Neither India nor Pakistan has so far contacted Russia to help resolve the current conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked if Russia was ready to help resolve the conflict proactively or based on a relevant request, he noted that "there have been no such requests."

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more with machine gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir). The attackers, who were wearing fatigues, fled. Indian intelligence agencies found evidence that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the terrorist attack committed by militants of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group (outlawed in Russia), the Times of India reported, citing sources.

After the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Islamabad, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan. New Delhi also suspended an agreement with Islamabad on the allocation of water resources. The Indian government immediately suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens and will cancel previously issued ones starting on April 27.

The Pakistani Security Council said it was suspending all bilateral agreements with India, and promised to consider any attempt by India to divert the water flow from the Indus River as an act of war. Islamabad also closed its airspace to Indian airlines and closed the Wagah checkpoint on the border with India. In addition, Pakistan declared Indian defense, naval and aviation advisors personae non gratae.