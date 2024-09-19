Court arrests six individuals as part of investigation into shooting at Wildberries office

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny court ruled to place under arrest four people who participated in the recent deadly shootout outside the Moscow office of Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court granted the investigators’ request and ruled to place [six individuals] in custody for one month and 30 days, in other words - until November 18, 2024 <…> as part of the Wildberries office shooting case," the court said in a statement, also publishing family names and initials of those placed under arrest.

On September 18, a shooting took place near the Wildberries office in the Romanov Dvor business center in central Moscow. As the press service of the joint company Wildberries and Russ reported, co-owner of the online retailer Vladislav Bakalchuk attempted to enter the office with armed guards. According to the Investigative Committee, two people were killed as a result of the incident. Almost 30 people were detained after the shooting. The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on five counts of Russia’s Criminal Code.