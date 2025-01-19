IDF says continuing to strike radicals’ targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, January 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is continuing to strike radicals’ targets in the Gaza Strip as the ceasefire was not enforced at 09:30 a.m. Moscow time (06:30 a.m. GMT) because the radical movement Hamas breached its obligations, the IDF’s press service reported.

"IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terror targets in northern and central Gaza," the report said.

The Israeli army "remains ready in defense and offense" and it "will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel," according to the report.