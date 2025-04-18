Russia seeks to resolve Ukraine conflict, ensure national interests — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia is striving to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict while protecting its national priorities, and it remains open to continued dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"Russia seeks to achieve a resolution to this conflict and uphold its national interests, and it remains open to dialogue. We are actively engaged in this dialogue," he said, responding to a TASS question regarding US President Donald Trump’s remark that he expected Russia to issue a response to a Ukraine ceasefire proposal "this week."

US President Donald Trump proposed that both sides halt strikes on energy infrastructure for a 30-day period during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18. Putin welcomed the idea and instructed the Russian military accordingly. However, Ukraine carried out attacks on energy infrastructure in 15 Russian regions between March 18 and April 16. These strikes affected the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Kherson, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. The assaults involved drones and artillery, including HIMARS multiple launch rocket launchers. Peskov previously told TASS that Kiev had effectively violated the proposed moratorium on energy strikes following March 18.