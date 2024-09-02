BRICS expansion enhances group's economic standing — UAE Finance Ministry

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. The expansion of BRICS contributed to strengthening the economic positions of the group, Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance said in an interview with WAM news agency.

"The expansion of BRICS membership in 2024 has significantly enhanced the group's economic standing, now representing around 45% of the world's population and 25% of global exports. The combined GDP of BRICS members accounts for 29% of the global GDP," the official said.

In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the BRICS group, including Argentina, but in late December it refused to join. Five new members - Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia - began working in BRICS on January 1 under the chairmanship of Russia.