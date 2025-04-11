Iran, US can come to terms if only demand is Tehran giving up nuclear weapons — MFA

BELGRADE, April 11. /TASS/. The United States and Iran can easily reach an agreement at the talks in Oman if Washington's only demand is that Tehran refuse to develop nuclear weapons, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi told Radio Television of Serbia.

"The Americans say Iran should not have nuclear weapons. We insistently repeat that we are not interested in possessing them. So, if the only demand of the Americans is that Iran should not have nuclear weapons, we will come up with a new agreement," Takht-Ravanchi noted.

According to the Iranian diplomat, if all participants in the talks in Oman demonstrate the necessary political will, a new agreement could be reached. "But if anyone tries to introduce unrelated issues into the negotiations and complicate the process, we will not succeed," he emphasized.

The first round of consultations between Iranian and US delegations is set to take place on April 12 in Oman. Abbas Araghchi, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister, and Steven Witkoff, special envoy of the American president, will serve as the lead negotiators. According to Iranian officials, the talks will be indirect, with Muscat acting as a mediator.

Tammy Bruce, the State Department’s press chief, clarified that the upcoming event is being framed more as a meeting than formal negotiations.