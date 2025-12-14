Ukrainian attack leaves almost 30,000 customers without power in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, December 14. /TASS/. Almost 30,000 customers remain without power in the Zaporozhye Region after a massive Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"A large-scale enemy drone attack targeted electric grid infrastructure, damaging an energy facility in the northwestern part of the Zaporozhye Region. Over 29,000 customers in frontline settlements remain without electricity," he wrote on Telegram.

Balitsky noted that energy personnel were "working non-stop" to restore supplies as soon as possible, but the weather was complicating repair efforts.