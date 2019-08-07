Turkey starts accepting 1st batch of Russian S-400 air defense systems — source

Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Turkey has launched the process to accept the first batch of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems at the Murted airbase in Ankara, a source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian technicians who flew to Turkey in early August and the Turkish military personnel who have been trained in Russia have started the delivery/acceptance of the first batch of the S-400 regiment set delivered by air transport to Ankara in July this year," the source said, specifying that this process "would last about two months."

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will become Turkey’s property "as of the time of signing a delivery/acceptance certificate," the source said.

Simultaneously, "the warranty maintenance of the S-400 systems by the Russian side will come into effect and operate for a year and a half as stipulated by the contract," the source added.

Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation declined to comment on the information provided by the source.

Media reported on July 25 that Russia had completed the first stage of delivering the regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport stated at the time that Russian transport planes had performed 30 flights to deliver the first batch of S-400 systems to Turkey.

S-400 deal

The first reports about the talks between Russia and Turkey on the deliveries of S-400 air defense missile systems emerged in November 2016. Russia confirmed in September 2017 that the relevant contract worth $2.5 billion had been signed. Under the contract, Ankara will get a regiment set of S-400 air defense missile systems (two battalions). The deal also envisages partial transfer of production technology to the Turkish side.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air-defense missile systems from Russia. The deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey began on July 12, 2019.

The United States and NATO have been making attempts to prevent Turkey from purchasing Russia's S-400 missile systems. Washington has warned on many occasions that it may impose sanctions on Turkey, if Ankara presses ahead with the S-400 deal.

On July 17, the press secretary of the US White House issued a written statement that Turkey’s decision to acquire Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems rendered Ankara’s further participation in the US program of creating F-35 fighter-bombers impossible.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.