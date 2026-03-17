Letter by top Iranian security official claimed dead by Israel emerges on social media

TUNIS, March 17. /TASS/. Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani’s letter of condolence over the death of naval servicemen killed in a US strike on the IRIS Dena frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka has been posted on the top security official’s X page amid Israeli claims of his death in an attack.

"Their memory will remain forever in the hearts of the Iranian people, and their martyrdom will strengthen the foundations of the Islamic Republic’s army as part of the armed forces for years to come," the letter reads.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Larijani had been killed in an overnight strike by the Israeli military.