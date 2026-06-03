Air defenses respond to large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on Melitopol

MELITOPOL, June 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military continues their massive drone attack on the Melitopol area in the Zaporozhye Region, and local air defense units are repelling the attack, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Max channel.

"The enemy continues the massive drone attack on the Melitopol urban district. Mobile air defense squads are repelling the attack," he wrote.

The authorities warned that the situation in the area remained tense and advised residents to take the necessary precautions.