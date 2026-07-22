ROME, July 22. /TASS/. The EU presents a threat to global stability, while the current situation in Ukraine is a direct result of NATO’s eastward expansion and the coup d'etat in Kiev in the winter of 2013-14, Francesco Toscano, president and co-founder of Italy’s Sovereign Popular Democracy party, director of the independent TV channel Visione TV stated.

"I believe that the EU poses a real threat to our democracy and global stability. The war in Ukraine is obviously the consequence of NATO’s eastward expansion and the coup d'etat in Maidan. Anyone who denies the causal link between these events and the current conflict is either ignorant or acting in bad faith. Or both," he told Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper in an interview.

Earlier, Toscano emphasized the alarming process of Europe's militarization and the negative role of the EU regarding the peace process in Ukraine.