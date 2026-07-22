Kiev-based Rapid factory struck by Russian forces assembled Lyuty UAVs — expert

DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. The Lyuty attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was assembled at the Kiev-based Rapid factory that has been struck by Russian forces, first commander of the unmanned systems units’ instructor training center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Dmitry Barov told TASS.

"It was not just a warehouse, it was an industrial facility used for the assembly of medium-and long-range drones, including attack drones - the AN-196 Lyuty, the result of joint development by Antonov aircraft manufacturer and Ukroboronprom defense group. According to intelligence data, rare foreign-made spare parts were stored there at a large warehouse," Barov said.

He specified that the strike on the enterprise dealt a heavy blow to the Ukrainian defense industry sector.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 16 that Russian forces had hit the Ukrainian Rapid enterprise engaged in the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles.