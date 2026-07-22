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Anti-Russian sanctions

EU running out of options for 21st sanctions package against Russia — Politico

According to the report, additional restrictions increasingly conflict with the interests of member states
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. The European Union has exhausted its supply of ideas for new measures that could be included in the 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions, as additional restrictions increasingly conflict with the interests of member states, Politico reported, citing sources.

"There’s no more low-hanging fruit, with 20 packages done. You’ll bump into individual member state interests more, so you have to find a balance," an unnamed EU diplomat said.

Other sources told the newspaper that some provisions originally considered for the sanctions package had already been revised or removed altogether.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that support for new anti-Russian sanctions within the EU has been weakening as European governments fear the measures could harm their leading companies. In particular, Greece has opposed additional sanctions because the European Commission’s proposed ban on transporting Russian LNG could negatively affect the shipping company Dynagas. According to two European diplomats, Greece’s ambassador warned that if the new package is adopted without taking Athens’ interests into account, vessels would simply change flags and move to jurisdictions where enforcing the rules would be even more difficult.

Meanwhile, Germany and Portugal are seeking exemptions from restrictions on purchases of Russian fish, arguing that the move is necessary to support their domestic processing industries. The newspaper added that France and Italy, two of Europe’s leading tourist destinations, want to ease visa restrictions for Russian citizens. Austria, for its part, has once again requested the unfreezing of assets linked to Raiffeisen Bank.

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