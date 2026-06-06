Russia ready for renewed relations with US, but ball is in Washington's court — deputy PM

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready for a new relationship with the United States, but the ball is in the other side’s court, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with NBC News on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russia has never turned its back on the United States. <...> We are ready and open to a new relationship. The ball is in their court," the deputy prime minister said.

According to the TV channel, Novak said that Moscow remains open to improving relations with Washington.