MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Alexander Syrsky confirmed his resignation as the Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief while saying on the way out that he was leaving behind an army that is strong enough for an offensive.

"I step down as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces today. <...> I hand over to my successor an army that is not only holding the line but is even on the offensive," Syrsky posted on Telegram.

However, Syrsky's statement conflicted with data from the Russian Defense Ministry showing that Ukraine loses roughly 1,500 troops daily as a result of actions of Russian battlegroups in the special military operation zone. According to military expert Andrey Marochko, Ukrainian troops lost more than 10,000 soldiers and mercenaries in the week ending July 20. Besides, Russia’s top brass has regularly reported the liberation of settlements.

On July 14, Mikhail Fyodorov was removed from his post as Ukraine’s defense minister, in part because of a dispute with Syrsky. On July 16, protests against Fyodorov’s dismissal erupted in Ukrainian cities. Protesters gradually expanded their demands, calling not only for Fyodorov’s reinstatement but also for Syrsky’s dismissal.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Zelensky announced his move to dismiss Syrsky. Mikhail Drapaty, former commander of the Joint Forces Command of Ukraine’s armed forces, was appointed as the country’s new commander-in-chief.