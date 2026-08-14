Turkmenistan to resume substantive TAPI pipeline talks with Pakistan — foreign minister

ASHGABAT, August 14. /TASS/. Turkmenistan plans to resume substantive consultations with Pakistan within the next few months regarding the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov announced.

"A few days ago, the National Leader of the Turkmen people [Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow] visited Herat Province in Afghanistan. During a meeting with Afghan representatives, he highlighted the importance of continuing the TAPI pipeline's construction toward Pakistan, as we will complete one of its sections--from the Afghan border to the city of Herat--by the end of this year. Therefore, I believe that within a few months we will resume dynamic and active consultations with our Pakistani colleagues on this matter," Meredov said at a Pakistani Embassy reception marking the country's Independence Day.

The minister added that bilateral cooperation currently shows steady momentum across a wide range of sectors, including politics, trade, economy, energy, transport, and cultural-humanitarian fields.

The TAPI project is a major gas pipeline designed to traverse four nations, running from the Galkynysh field in southern Turkmenistan through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, and the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Multan, before reaching Fazilka in western India. A 214-kilometer section passing through Turkmenistan has already been completed. Construction of the 153-kilometer Serhetabat-Herat link began last September and is currently underway in Afghanistan. Negotiations for the TAPI project have been held since the mid-1990s.

Pakistan's Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on August 14 since 1947.