DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. The appointment of Mikhail Drapaty as the new Ukrainian commander-in-chief is part of a larger campaign to replace the country's top brass as failures at the front haunt the country, Alexey Muratov, the head of the regional executive committee of United Russia, said in an interview with TASS.

"Drapaty's appointment is not a sign of strength, but rather a sign of desperation. Kiev needs a commander who can hold the front line regardless of the losses. The commander-in-chief is being replaced in the hope that the new person will be able to accomplish what the previous one failed to do - stop the offensive. However, this is impossible without the necessary resources and public support. The only question is how many more Ukrainian soldiers will pay for this personnel reshuffle and [Vladimir] Zelensky's desperation," Muratov said.

In 2016, Russia’s Investigative Committee opened criminal cases in connection with the use of prohibited means and methods of warfare against Drapaty and other commanders for shelling of civilian infrastructure in the DPR. In 2023, the Russian Interior Ministry put Drapaty on the wanted list for the shelling of Donbass in 2017-2019, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of 154 people.

According to Muratov, the reasons for the replacement were not officially named, but Western media linked it to the critical situation at the front for Ukraine.

Muratov noted that former Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky's resignation is part of a major personnel reshuffle of the top brass. Earlier Zelensky fired Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

"The change of commander-in-chief was a logical continuation of the reformatting of the defense ministry, which Zelensky is carrying out amid military failures and political instability," Muratov said.