MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The share of non-resource non-energy exports in 2023 amounted to almost 80% of the total export volume, the Governor of Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsybulsky said at an expanded meeting of the Presidium of the State Council on export development issues.

"At the end of 2023, the share of industrial exports to friendly countries increased by 15% in comparison with 2022 and reached almost 80%, but we must recognize that the total volume of industrial non-resource non-energy exports has not yet reached the level of 2021. Today, our task is to reach this level and then move at an accelerated pace to fulfill the instructions to increase non-resource non-energy exports by two-thirds by 2030 compared to 2023," he said.

As the governor noted that historically the majority of non-raw materials, non-energy exports go to friendly countries, including India, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and China. Despite the difficulties in global relations, trade turnover with them continues to grow. "The conditions for conducting foreign trade have changed, with sanctions acting as a catalyst," he added.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's non-resource, non-energy exports have quadrupled over the past 20 years and continue to grow. "From 2001 to 2023, the volume of Russia's non-resource, non-energy exports has grown more than fourfold -this is a good result, not some percentages," Putin said. According to him, the figure has increased from $36 bln to $148 bln.

"Of course, this is far from our limit. In fact, it is not that much," Putin added, noting that in the first seven months of 2024, non-resource, non-energy exports continued to grow, increasing by another 5% to $89.8 bln.

He noted that Russia should further boost and support its exporters to increase the volume of non-resource, non-energy exports.

"It is fundamentally important to help Russian companies enter into the markets of goods with high added value, to increase the so-called non-resource, non-energy exports, including the supply of engineering goods and food products," he said.