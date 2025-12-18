First NPP in Belarus significantly strengthened country’s energy security — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. The first Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) has significantly strengthened the country's energy security, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated in his address to the Belarusian people and parliament at the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly.

He stressed that energy is the guarantor of economic development and a matter of national self-sufficiency.

"Belarus's advantage in this regard is obvious. The NPP has significantly strengthened our energy independence, but its level must be raised even higher by 2030. The plant's capacity has made it possible to upgrade the relevant infrastructure and boost the development of electric transport," he said.

The first Belarusian NPP is located near the city of Ostrovets in the Grodno region. It was built using the standard Russian design AES-2006. The general contractor was the Atomstroyexport company (part of the state corporation Rosatom). The plant's first power unit was commissioned in June 2021, and the second power unit was completed in November 2021.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev expressed readiness of the Russian side to build a second NPP in Belarus if necessary.