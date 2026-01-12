Defense chief points to unprecedented military activity along Belarusian border

MINSK, January 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry has taken note of an unprecedented buildup of forces along the country’s border, defense chief Viktor Khrenin said.

"European countries are developing and militarizing their forces and equipment. We can see an unprecedented buildup, accompanied by continued aggressive outbursts and rhetoric against our country," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

The defense minister also pointed to violations of the country’s airspace. "European countries host various aircraft, including over 2,200 planes. The aircraft fleet in Poland and the three Baltic nations consists of up to 130 aircraft; the number of tactical aircraft reached 140 last year. We have also witnessed flights by American strategic bombers, which performed combat training missions targeting our territory," Khrenin noted.

He added that the Belarusian air and air defense forces had received advanced means to counter drones in 2025. "Last year, we received and introduced into service Su-30-SM2 fighter jets as part of efforts to increase the effectiveness of the air defense systems that the air and air defense force have. We also received Tor systems, which have proved effective in part in combating unmanned aerial vehicles. We received new Mi-35 helicopters, as well as Sopka, Vostok, and Rosa-RB radars. This allows us to monitor the situation along our border and beyond," the Belarusian defense minister noted.