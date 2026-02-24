Putin orders to strengthen counter-terrorist protection of critical facilities

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The need exists to strengthen counter-terrorist protection of energy and transport infrastructure and places of public concourse, President Vladimir Putin said at the Board meeting of the Federal Security Service.

The number of terrorist crimes in Russia increased in 2025 and the greater portion of them is associated with the activity of Ukrainian special services and foreign sponsors, the head of state stressed. "The number of attacks increased significantly against Russian infrastructural facilities, social and administrative institutions and residential buildings, with the use of missiles and drones of various type," Putin noted.

"A package of additional measures should be implemented for prompter and more efficient response to such threats, including to strengthen counter-terrorist protection of energy and transport infrastructure and places of public concourse, cover critical facilities as much as possible, including outfitting them with additional protection aids in case of necessity," the Russian leader added.