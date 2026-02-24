Armen clashes reported on border between Pakistan, Afghanistan — TV

ISLAMABAD, February 24. /TASS/. Armed clashes occurred on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday, Afghanistan’s TOLO News television channel reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the Nazyan district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province near the Durand Line (the land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan). Meanwhile, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the authorities in the Islamic emirate, the situation on the border has already normalized. No casualties were reported.

Pakistan’s ministry of information and broadcasting said on February 22 that the country’s military had delivered targeted strikes on positions of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan militants and the Islamic State’s Khorasan Wilayah branch, both of which are designated terrorist organizations banned in Russia. According to the ministry, the operation was a response to the recent terror attacks in Pakistan, including the explosion in an Islamabad mosque.

Afghanistan’s authorities reported dozens of fatalities after the Pakistani attack and condemned it as an "act of provocation." Kabul warned that it reserved the right to retaliate this "violation of the country’s territorial integrity."

The border dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan is among the world’s longest. The delimitation agreement between British and Afghan possessions was signed by Emir Abdur Rahman Khan and Henry Mortimer Durand in Kabul in 1893. Afghanistan has been refusing to recognize the Durand Line as the official border since 1947, after establishment of independent Pakistan. The dispute was often the cause of armed conflicts and uprisings in border areas.